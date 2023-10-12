Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

