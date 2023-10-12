Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

