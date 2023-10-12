Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $352,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $135.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $111.27 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

