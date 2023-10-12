FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.27

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 256885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on FREY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

FREYR Battery Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $588.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

