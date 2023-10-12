FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for FTI Consulting in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

FCN stock opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.01. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 887,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,979,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,642,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

