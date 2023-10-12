FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 8.4% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 4,333,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,931,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

The stock has a market cap of $557.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 2,961,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,629,000 after buying an additional 2,931,647 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,426,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

