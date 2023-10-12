Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $438.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

