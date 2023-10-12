FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,710 shares of company stock worth $2,012,916. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

