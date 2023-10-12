FY2023 Earnings Forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Issued By Zacks Research

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.76. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $378.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.52 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 162.85% and a net margin of 18.78%.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 202.53%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,374,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 104,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

