FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Cut by Analyst

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

