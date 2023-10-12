FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $493.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $207.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.59 million.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marcus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marcus by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 84,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Marcus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

