FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Organovo Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Organovo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Organovo’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Organovo in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Organovo Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

