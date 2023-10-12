Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.93. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$1.45.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of C$36.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.130031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

