General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 12,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in General Electric by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 321,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

