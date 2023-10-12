General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.