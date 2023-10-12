Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

NYSE GENI opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

