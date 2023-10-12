Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $430.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

