Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -161.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 2.2 %

Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $517.89 million, a P/E ratio of -46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

