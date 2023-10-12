Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 3.25% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DJIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000.

Get Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DJIA opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.