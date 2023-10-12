Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up about 3.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.60% of Globus Medical worth $36,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Globus Medical by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,118. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

