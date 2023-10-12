Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading Up 7.9%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 71,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 210,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Gogoro Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 34.85% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGR. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gogoro by 126.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogoro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogoro by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gogoro in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

