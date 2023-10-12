Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading Up 7.9%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 71,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 210,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Gogoro Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 34.85% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
Further Reading
