Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 107,780 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a PE ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

