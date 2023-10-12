Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.58 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $68,472.51 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

