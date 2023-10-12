Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up about 4.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BAR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 298,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,994. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

