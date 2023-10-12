Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -42.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

