Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,969,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 320,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,465,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 941,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Great Elm Group stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

