Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,258,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,991 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

