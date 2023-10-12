Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,776 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $438.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.64 and a 200 day moving average of $433.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

