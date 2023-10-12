G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 72,147 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

