G&S Capital LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

