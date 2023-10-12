HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $458.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.72. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

