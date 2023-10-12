Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Down 1.8%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 324,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 672,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. Research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.