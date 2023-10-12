Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of HROWL stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

