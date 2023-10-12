HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 265.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

RPHM stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

