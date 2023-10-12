Head to Head Comparison: Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Union Dental and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Union Dental has a beta of 5.08, suggesting that its share price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Union Dental and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talkspace has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.62%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Union Dental.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Union Dental and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talkspace $119.57 million 2.77 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -6.63

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

