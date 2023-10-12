Hedera Price Tops $0.0460 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $29.47 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,602 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.980053 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04647212 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $28,467,842.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

