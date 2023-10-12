Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.06. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 122,885 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $77,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $318,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,062 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

