Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Helvetia Stock Performance
Shares of Helvetia stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Helvetia has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.
Helvetia Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helvetia
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
Receive News & Ratings for Helvetia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helvetia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.