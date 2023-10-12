Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $218.00. The stock traded as low as $188.07 and last traded at $188.42, with a volume of 525769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.77.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,433 shares of company stock worth $4,069,591 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average of $240.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

