Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

