Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Hologic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Hologic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Hologic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 144,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,322. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

