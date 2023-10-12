Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.04 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

