Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,709 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 91,987 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $157,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

