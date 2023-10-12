Horan Securities Inc. Sells 1,614 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.