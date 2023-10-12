Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $7.35 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $104.50 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.35 or 0.00027414 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,221,256 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

