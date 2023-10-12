Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.07

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 650050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

