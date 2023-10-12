Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

Humana stock opened at $493.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.60. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

