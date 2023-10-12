Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 56.0% in September

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hysan Development Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of HYSNY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 1,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Hysan Development’s payout ratio is presently 1.10%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

