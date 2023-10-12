IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 79,576 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,576 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.