IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.73.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

